Another round of 50-degree weather is expected in Colorado Springs to start the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A high near 51 is expected Monday with wind speeds between 5-15 mph, the weather service said. The evening skies could start mostly cloudy but clear overnight with a low near 28.

Daytime highs are expected to gradually climb in the early part of the week to a high near 57 on Tuesday and peaking with a high near 60 on Wednesday. Wednesday could also see a 20% chance of snow before 10 a.m. but precipitation could turn to rain as temperatures rise.

Here is the full week’s forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a south wind 5-15 mph increasing to 25-35 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 10-15 mph.