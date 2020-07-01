Colorado Springs will see sunny, breezy weather on Wednesday, the first in a string of several days with highs in the 80s.
The high will top out just under 85, with winds up to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all see highs in the upper 80s, with a slight chance of thunderstorms all days except for Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 85 and winds up to 5 mph. A 40$ chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Monday: Sunny, with a high approaching 90 and winds near 5 mph.