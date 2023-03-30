Colorado Springs is forecast for warm and windy conditions Thursday, with temperatures rising throughout the weekend.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees, Thursday, with wind from the southeast picking up into the afternoon with widespread blowing dust after 2 p.m. Gusts could get as high as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Thursday night, the blowing dust is forecast to continue into the early evening. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 27 degrees.

Colorado Springs is under a red flag warning beginning at 11 a.m., Thursday to 8 p.m., and again Friday from 11 a.m., to 8 p.m. Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high of 54 degrees. High winds are forecast for the afternoon, with gusts reaching upwards of 50 mph.

Saturday: Sunny skies, and a high of 64 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high reaching 68 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies, with a high near 67 degrees.