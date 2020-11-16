This week's weather is expected to be dry and breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s in the Pikes Peak region until potential snow showers set in over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Monday starts off in the 30s with the high expected to reach 63 degrees. Sunny skies are forecast along with breezes around 5 mph.
Overnight the low will reach 33 degrees with mostly clear skies, the forecast shows.
Temperatures will creep up into the 70s by Wednesday and winds will also increase creating high risk for fire danger, the agency said.
"We drop back to the 50s and 60s by Friday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Snow showers will be possible later Saturday and into Sunday."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 68 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 10 and 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.