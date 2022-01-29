The Colorado Springs area is expected to see some warmer temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday leading up to a snowy Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
The high temperature for Saturday was forecast to be 55 degrees but monitors indicate it was 56 degrees as of about 1 p.m. The forecast calls for a sunny day with a breeze blowing at 5 miles per hour. The low for Saturday night is 24 degrees with a 5-to-10 mph wind.
Sunday is forecast to be another sunny day with a high temperature of 56 degrees and a 5 mph. The low temperature for Sunday night is also 24 degrees with the wind blowing the same speed.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High temperature near 58 degrees. Wind blowing 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy. High temperature near 36 degrees. Wind blowing 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: 60% chance of precipitation with snow likely mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy. High temperature near 22 degrees. Wind blowing 10 to 15 mph.