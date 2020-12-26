After enjoying a warm, sunny Christmas, Colorado Springs residents can expect similar conditions Saturday before things get a little cooler and breezier Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday will be sunny and mild, with a high in the upper 50s, the weather service predicts. Sunday’s high will be about 10 degrees cooler with wind gusts up to 15 mph, and Monday will be colder still, with a high in the upper 30s and a 20 percent chance of snow.
“For now, plan on a cold week ahead with temps in the 30s each afternoon,” wrote KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.