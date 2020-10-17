Fort Carson crews use helicopter bucket drops to assist firefighters Tuesday. A helicopter drops water on the Wild Horse fire south of Colorado Springs. About a 1 1/2 mile stretch along Hwy. 115 was charred by the Wild Horse Fire that started on Sunday. Crews continued to fight the fire on Monday. The highway was shut down down on Sunday afternoon, but reopened for Monday morning. Then a section of Highway 115 was temporarily shut down Monday afternoon so helicopters could attack the fire with water drops. Monday, October 12, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)