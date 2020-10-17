101320-news-wildhorse 3.jpg
 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE

A fire weather watch is in effect Saturday as temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph and yet another day of low humidity will be “the drawback to an otherwise beautiful afternoon,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.

Red flag fire conditions will present a challenge for the fire crews battling the Wild Horse fire at Fort Carson, which is currently at 670 acres and 70% containment, according to fire officials.

Sunday is expected to be cooler, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to NWS Pueblo.

