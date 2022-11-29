A handful of schools and organizations in Colorado Springs and the surrounding area have announced delays due to snow and an icy commute Tuesday morning.
A weather system moving into the area early Tuesday morning could bring a high near 21 and heavy snow over the Interstate 25 corridor, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Snowfall accumulation may range from 1-3 inches in Colorado Springs before subsiding by mid-afternoon around 3 p.m.
Both the Colorado Springs and Fountain police departments are currently on accident alert due to a potentially high volume of vehicle crashes. In the instance of a traffic accident with no injuries and no suspected alcohol or drug involvement, drivers are encouraged to exchange information and fill out a crash report online.
Road conditions can be checked here, and a local traffic map can be found here.
8:55 a.m.: East Las Vegas Street has closed from its 2700 block to Janitell Road due to a deadly crash. Click or tap here for more.
8:52 a.m.: Peterson Air Force Base's east gate, located off Marksheffel Road, is closed currently due to icy conditions and multiple crashes, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:15 AM MST for I-25, US-160, US-85 near Walsenburg, CO. pic.twitter.com/mU9ei3JE8x— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 29, 2022
8:43 a.m.: Traffic camera images show improving conditions along I-25 through the Colorado Springs area. Here's an image from just north of North Academy Boulevard.
8:37 a.m.: Passenger vehicle traction laws and commercial vehicle chain laws are in place along the I-70 corridor. Click or tap here for the latest traffic conditions around Colorado.
8:13 a.m.: The City of Colorado Springs reported that snowfall around the metro area had accumulated to about an inch. Morning snow and ice crews are on full call out status.
"Roads are covered with precipitation, creating slick and icy conditions," the city said. "Winter driving conditions are present and it is recommended that you plan extra time for your commute."
7:45 a.m.: Classes at CIVA Charter High School will be remote Tuesday and the building will be closed. School remains on a two-hour delay.
7:15 a.m.: Focus on the Family has moved to a remote work day Tuesday.
6:45 a.m.: Manitou School District 14 announced a two-hour late start.
All 4th Infantry Division units at Fort Carson will report between 9-9:30 a.m., post officials announced in a tweet.
6:30 a.m.: The Colorado Springs Christian Schools are on a delayed start. The bus will leave Woodland Park at 8:55 a.m.
Lake George Charter School is on a two-hour delay. No morning pre-school will be provided.
5:15 a.m.: Lewis-Palmer School District 38 announced a two-hour delay Tuesday morning.
Winter Weather continues today, with possible snow bands and travel impacts expected over parts of the area. Check out the details here! #cowx pic.twitter.com/cGgwzDDU2R— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 29, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Snow showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Patchy blowing snow between 9-10 a.m. High near 21. Blustery, with a north wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between zero and 10. South wind 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.