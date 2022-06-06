Thunderstorms and rain are possible early this week, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, and a 30% chance on Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service on Twitter stated that the chance for severe thunderstorms "increases for the southeast plains on Tuesday."
The chance for both thunderstorms and showers remains on Wednesday and Thursday, but drops to a 20% chance by Thursday afternoon.
Here is the four-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.