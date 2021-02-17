A steady afternoon snowfall in Colorado Springs could lead to as much as five inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Local military installations released many employees from work early so they could get home ahead of the snow.
“We will be watching accumulation in the range of 2 to 5 inches around Colorado Springs, 4 to 8 for Monument and west of I-25,” Gazette news partner KKTV said.
The weather service predicts cloudy skies with a low of 11 degrees, 5 to 10 mph winds, and 3 to 5 inches of snow along the Interstate Highway 25 corridor. The west side of Colorado Springs should expect up to four inches, but the east side should top out at about two inches, according to the weather service.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees and calm winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of rain after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.