Colorado Spring's weather is expected to start off with mostly sunny skies Tuesday but rain looms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The scattered afternoon thunderstorms in El Paso County are expected to stay along the Interstate 25 corridor with gusts of wind up to 40 mph.
Rain isn't expected to set in until after 3 p.m. at a 40% chance and will return again before 9 p.m. at a 20% chance.
Tuesday's high will likely reach 78 degrees. By nightfall temperatures will drop to 50 degrees.
The rest of the week is forecast to be all sun with temperatures in the 80s.
"Temperatures stay in the 80s and 90s for the rest of the week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "This weekend looks slightly cooler with sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.