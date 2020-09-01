Showers and thunderstorms are likely to hang around Colorado Springs Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Storms are expected to form after 1 p.m. at a 20% chance but most of the day is forecast to be sunny with a high of 76 degrees and breezes around 5 to 10 mph.
In the evening, chance of rain and thunderstorms return before 7 p.m. at a 10% chance. Temperatures will drop to 51 degrees at night.
Precipitation will be slight, forecast at less than a tenth of an inch.
The rest of the week is predicted to have clear skies and temperatures in the mid 80's.
"Dry air returns Wednesday through next weekend," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Temperatures gradually warm back up into the 80s and 90s by the upcoming weekend."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 85 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 87 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 93 degrees and winds around 5 mph.