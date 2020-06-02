Colorado Springs will continue its streak of sunny, hot weather with a chance of precipitation on Tuesday, with a high near 90 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will look similarly, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 888 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 and winds up to 10 mph. A 10% chance of thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 15 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 and winds up to 15 mph.