Heavy rains in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, June 15, 2004, caused moderate street flooding including Lake Avenue as cars pass through the intersection at Venetucci Blvd. A series of storms moved through El Paso County early in the day dumping much needed rain on the area. Tornados were also sighted north of Colorado Springs near Franktown and Castle Rock.

 (Gazette file photo)

Colorado Springs will continue its streak of sunny, hot weather with a chance of precipitation on Tuesday, with a high near 90 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will look similarly, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 888 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms after noon.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 and winds up to 10 mph. A 10% chance of thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 15 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 and winds up to 15 mph.

