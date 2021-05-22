A tornado watch is in effect for the El Paso County region Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon and evening, the weather agency said. Nickel-sized hail and winds up to 60-70 mph are possible. The tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
"Storms could produce large hail, damaging wind, lightning and heavy rain," said KKTV meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.
The weather service advises residents to move any outdoor furniture into their homes along with anything else that could blow away, and to avoid any unnecessary car trips for the duration of the tornado watch.