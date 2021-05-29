A tornado watch is in effect in the El Paso County area until 9 p.m. as the region prepares for Memorial Day weekend of thunderstorms and showers, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather service has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north central El Paso County. Ping-pong ball sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph are possible.
Residents are advised to move any outdoor furniture inside their homes and avoid unnecessary car trips.
A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms – some of them severe – is in the forecast for late Saturday afternoon. Sunday and Monday are expected to bring more of the same.
“It will be nice and pleasant (Saturday) morning, but after that, it’s gonna go downhill,” Hodanish said. “From Saturday night through Memorial Day, there’s between a 60-100% chance of rain throughout that period.”