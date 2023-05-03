Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Colorado Springs as the spring warm-up persists with temps in the 70s.

There’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees. Wind from the north will range from 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, there’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with a low bottoming out around 48 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., with showers to follow. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 70 degrees.

Friday: Sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny conditions and a high of 71 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high near 67 degrees.