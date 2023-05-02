Colorado Springs is forecast for a warm, wet week ahead, with temps in the 60s and 70s, and chances of thunderstorms scattered throughout the week.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., Tuesday. Otherwise, expect partly sunny conditions with a high of 68 degrees. A light wind from the southeast is expected to roll through, ranging from 5 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, chances of rain and thunderstorms will increase to 40%, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 43 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high reaching 75 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees.

Friday: Sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high reaching 70 degrees.