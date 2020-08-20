Storms in Pikes Peak region Thursday are expected to bring lightning, strong winds, and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Isolated and scattered thunderstorms are forecast along the I-25 corridor between 2 and 8 p.m. with showers expected mainly after 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs with a 60% chance of rain. Some storms could bring winds up to 60 mph and dry lightning without much precipitation could risk starting new fires.
Prior to afternoon storms, Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees, dropping to an overnight low of 57 degrees.
"We dry out Friday and temps stay HOT - highs in the 90s and 100s through next week," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Storm chances will be little to none and fire danger will be extremely high."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 93 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 96 degrees with winds around 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 95 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.
Monday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 93 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night.