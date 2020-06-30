Colorado Springs is expected to dodge extreme weather Tuesday, having not been included in a nearby red flag warning, and with thunderstorms possible, though not severe.
The red flag warning, running from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m., covers nearby Cañon City, as well as the southwest corner of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The city could see afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday, according to a hazardous weather outlook, but nothing too intense. Otherwise, the high is expected to top out at 83, with winds up to 15 mph.
High fire danger continues today across portions of south central and southeast Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/OGC8lGpzxp— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 30, 2020
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 85 and winds up to 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 85 and winds up to 5 mph. A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.