Patchy fog and isolated thunderstorms are possible in Colorado Springs on Thursday ahead of a potentially wet holiday weekend.
The city will see a high of 89 on Thursday, with fog possible before 7 a.m. and showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day through Monday, and likely on 4th of July, Saturday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 85 and winds up to 5 mph. A 60% chance of showers from 12-3 p.m., and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m.
Sunday: Partially sunny, with a high of 86 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Monday: Sunny, with a high approaching 90 and winds near 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds around 5 mph.