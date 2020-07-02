Storm and rain Clouds over Garden of the Gods

Storm clouds over Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.

 (Photo by RondaKimbrow, iStock)

Patchy fog and isolated thunderstorms are possible in Colorado Springs on Thursday ahead of a potentially wet holiday weekend.

The city will see a high of 89 on Thursday, with fog possible before 7 a.m. and showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day through Monday, and likely on 4th of July, Saturday.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 85 and winds up to 5 mph. A 60% chance of showers from 12-3 p.m., and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m.

Sunday: Partially sunny, with a high of 86 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Monday: Sunny, with a high approaching 90 and winds near 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds around 5 mph.

