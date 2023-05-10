Colorado Springs is forecast for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with temperatures residing in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 70% chance of precipitation, likely hitting the area towards the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to roll through the area, ranging from 10 to 20 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 30 mph.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, showers are likely to persist, mainly after 9 p.m. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds from the southeast are expected to decrease throughout the night, with a low bottoming out at 44 degrees.

Rain is likely to continue into Thursday and scattered throughout the weekend, with a 70% chance of precipitation in the forecast, and a high near 61 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Thursday: There’s a chance of showers likely in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 61 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 65 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 62 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and a high near 57 degrees.