Colorado Springs residents should expect a rainy Saturday and a warmer, drier Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday morning is expected to be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 73 degrees, the weather service predicts. Wind speeds will be between 5 to 15 mph with some gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 3 p.m.
"Storms could produce large hail, damaging wind, lightning and heavy rain," said KKTV meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.
A damp Sunday morning, with a slight chance of rain before noon, is expected to give way to sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees. Monday offers much of the same, with mild winds and a high of about 73 degrees.