A visitor hikes a quiet Quarry Pass Trail in Red Rocks Canyon Open Space as a drizzle soaks the Colorado Springs park. Rain is expected in the Colorado Springs area Saturday afternoon and evening. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Colorado Springs residents should expect a rainy Saturday and a warmer, drier Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday morning is expected to be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 73 degrees, the weather service predicts. Wind speeds will be between 5 to 15 mph with some gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 3 p.m.

"Storms could produce large hail, damaging wind, lightning and heavy rain," said KKTV meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.

A damp Sunday morning, with a slight chance of rain before noon, is expected to give way to sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees. Monday offers much of the same, with mild winds and a high of about 73 degrees.

