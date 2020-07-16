Storms could bring heavy rain, hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph to the Pikes Peak region Thursday, according to forecasters.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, which are expected in higher elevations by mid-morning, will likely spread east to the plains by Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported. Quarter-size hail and flash flooding are both possible.
Thursday's forecast comes after two days of heavy rain across El Paso County.
Rainfall data shows Fort Carson received the most precipitation, with 2.39 inches of rainfall recorded. Nearly an inch fell near Penrose Elementary School and .83 inches further north near Templeton Gap Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Here are the agency's rainfall totals from the last 24 hours:
Fort Carson — 2.39 inches
Monument Creek above Woodmen Road — 1.26 inches
Penrose Elementary School — .95 inches
Templeton Gap and Austin Bluffs Parkway — .83 inches
Fountain Creek, Security — .70 inches
Shooks Run at Patty Jewett Golf Course — .55 inches
U.S. Air Force Academy — .44 inches
Forecasters say the chance of thunderstorms and rain will decrease tomorrow and through the weekend.
Here's the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 and a low around 56.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 and low around 61.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 and a low around 62.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and a low around 59.