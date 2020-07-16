Storms could bring heavy rain, hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph to the Pikes Peak region Thursday, according to forecasters.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, which are expected in higher elevations by mid-morning, will likely spread east to the plains by Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported. Quarter-size hail and flash flooding are both possible.
Thursday's forecast comes after two days of heavy rain in Colorado Springs. Forecasters say the chance of thunderstorms and rain will decrease tomorrow and through the weekend.
Here's the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 and a low around 56.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 and low around 61.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 and a low around 62.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and a low around 59.