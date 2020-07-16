Thursday's forecast comes after two days of heavy rain across El Paso County.
Colorado Springs and El Paso County are expected to see hazardous weather Thursday afternoon and early evening with thunderstorms, strong wind gusts, hail and torrential rainfall followed by possible flash flooding over recent burn scars.
1:40 p.m. UPDATE
Scattered showers and thunderstorms over the higher terrain are expected to increase in coverage through early afternoon, then spread east to the I-25 corridor during the afternoon and the plains early this evening in the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas.
A few of the storms along and east of the I-25 corridor could become strong to severe.
Lightning, locally heavy rainfall, small hail, and wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible with storms today, with quarter size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph possible with the stronger storms.
There is also slightly increased potential for flash flooding over the recent burn scars should a storm move over one of them, with the Spring Burn Scar being the most susceptible Thursday. El Paso County has had flash flood warnings and precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.
Drought is still extreme across southern Colorado despite recent rainfall. Fire danger remains high, this is a constant reminder #cowx pic.twitter.com/gP2XGN8ACG— Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) July 16, 2020
Rainfall totals Wednesday:
Rainfall data shows Fort Carson received the most precipitation, with 2.39 inches of rainfall recorded. Nearly an inch fell near Penrose Elementary School and .83 inches further north near Templeton Gap Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Here are the agency's rainfall totals from the last 24 hours:
Fort Carson — 2.39 inches
Monument Creek above Woodmen Road — 1.26 inches
Penrose Elementary School — .95 inches
Templeton Gap and Austin Bluffs Parkway — .83 inches
Fountain Creek, Security — .70 inches
Shooks Run at Patty Jewett Golf Course — .55 inches
U.S. Air Force Academy — .44 inches
Forecasters say the chance of thunderstorms and rain will decrease tomorrow and through the weekend.
Forecast for the rest of the week:
Here's the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 and a low around 56.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 and low around 61.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 and a low around 62.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and a low around 59.