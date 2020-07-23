Pikes Peak region weather is expected to start with sunny skies Wednesday, but clouds and a chance scattered of showers and thunderstorms will set in along the Front Range in the afternoon and evening.
The forecast predicts a mostly dry day with slight breezes and mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high temperature is expected to reach 86 degrees with a 30% chance of storms setting in after 3 p.m.
The weather service says there is a 30% chance of showers again between 1 and 2 a.m. with an overnight low of 61 degrees.
"If you don’t see rain, you will still see quite a bit of cloud cover," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "The 'better' chance for storms will be later in the day on Friday."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny and showers, with a high just below 90 and breezes around 5 mph. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday: Sunny and showers, with a high of 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 81 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 77 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.