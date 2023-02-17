DSC00228-3.jpg

The sun rises over the snow covered landscape at Garden of the Gods on a recent day at the Colorado Springs venue. Photo by Leo Echegaray, Colorado Springs (Instagram: @colorado.wanderer).

Colorado Springs is putting the storm in the past with warmer temperatures Friday and into the long weekend. 

Expect sunny skies on Friday with a high of 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

Looking into Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 23 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 48 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high of 49 degrees. 

 Presidents Day (Monday):  Mostly sunny skies, with a high reaching 56 degrees. 

