Colorado Springs is putting the storm in the past with warmer temperatures Friday and into the long weekend.

Expect sunny skies on Friday with a high of 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 23 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 48 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high of 49 degrees.

Presidents Day (Monday): Mostly sunny skies, with a high reaching 56 degrees.