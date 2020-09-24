Colorado Springs' temperatures are creeping toward record highs this week with Friday forecast to reach 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday, along with the next five days, is expected to be nothing but sunny with mild breezes around 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures could reach 86 degrees Thursday with an overnight low of 53 degrees.
Higher winds and and light rain could bring cooler temperatures next week.
"Right now, plan on 60s and 70s in the Pikes Peak region, with 80s along HWY 50 through the beginning of next week," Gazette news partner KKTV said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a high of 91 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 89 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 77 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees and winds around 5 mph.