A light blanket of haze could stick around Colorado Springs through Thursday as smoke from West Coast wildfires sinks in from the north, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict.
Tuesday's forecast includes sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and breezes between 10 and 15 mph.
The rest of the week will continue with temperatures in the low 80s and mild winds in the afternoons.
At night this week, temperatures will drop into the low 50s with Tuesday night dipping down to 48 degrees.
"Rain chances still appear minimal for the week, plan on quite a bit of sunshine," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "Our 'best' chance for a few showers arrives later in the forecast - next week."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Haze then sunny with a high of 83 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny then a slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 87 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of rain and thunderstorms is 20% in the afternoon and at night.
Sunday: Sunny then a slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 84 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of rain and thunderstorms is 20% in the afternoon.