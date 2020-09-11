September's early snow storm left as quickly as it came, and now Friday, Colorado Springs is expected to see temperatures begin to heat up again all the way into the 80s by Sunday.

Friday is expected to reach 67 degrees with an overnight low of 43 degrees along with mostly clear skies. Breezes will stay between 5 and 10 mph.

"Other than a breeze each afternoon, plan on quiet weather," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Wildfire smoke from western states will make a return to our area by Sunday and Monday, so be aware of that if you are sensitive to the smoke."

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 85 degrees and winds around 5 mph.