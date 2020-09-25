Colorado Springs is forecast to pass the record high for Sept. 25 by more than four degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday is predicted to reach 91 degrees with sunny skies and mild winds between 5 and 15 mph. A night temperatures are expected to drop down to 53 degrees.
"Fire danger will be high through Saturday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "NO outdoor burning. Highs will be in the 90s for most, 80s for our mountain communities."
As for the second half of the weekend, temperatures will drop off with a possible low of 34 degrees Sunday night and chance of rain and snow.
Cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s will continue throughout next week.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 91 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny then chance of showers and breezy with a high of 74 degrees and winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain is 30% in the afternoon and evening.
Monday: Slight chance of rain and snow then sunny with a high of 62 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20% in the morning.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 74 degrees and winds around 5 mph.