Warmer temperatures and sunny skies are expected in Colorado Springs Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 59 degrees with sunny skies and winds around 5 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 25 degrees with mostly clear skies and light winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Wednesday is likely to almost reach the 60s with more sunshine and calm winds, the weather service said.
"Our next weather maker impacts us Thursday into Friday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Right now there is a lot of uncertainty but you can plan on more wind (gusts 35+ Thursday and Friday)."
Slight chances of snow and rain are forecast Thursday but balmy temperatures and sunshine return Friday into the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees and light winds between 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain showers likely after 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 5 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.