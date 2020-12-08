The weather forecast in Colorado Springs the next couple of days is expected to be warm with highs in the 60s and sunny skies, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 64 degrees, barely below the record high temperature for Dec. 8 of 65 degrees, data from the weather service shows. Skies will likely be sunny with winds around 5 mph and Gazette news partner KKTV warns fire danger will be high.
Overnight temperatures are forecast to be clear and cold with a low of 30 degrees.
Even higher temperatures and sunny skies are expected Wednesday. Thursday the weather begins to shift with chances of snow possible Friday, the agency said.
"We are looking at the opportunity for widespread snow showers," KKTV reported. "Accumulations will be minor, and snow will favor the higher terrain. The bigger impact will be the COLD air, dropping into the 20s and 30s for daytime highs."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 66 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 48 degrees and winds around 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.