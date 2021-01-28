A shift in weather is expected in Colorado Springs Thursday as temperatures warm up and moisture disappears, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Thursday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high of 51 degrees and breezes between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 25 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to pass 60 degrees Friday with the weekend expected to be sunny and dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, the weather service said.
"Highs reach the 50s with sunshine for the beginning of the week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We have our eyes on our next chance for snow that looks to arrive late Wednesday."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds around 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 5 mph