Sunny, clear skies are forecast for the Pikes Peak region Friday and throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Friday’s high is expected to be 61 degrees with an overnight low of 35 degrees. Winds will blow between 5-10 mph.
The sunshine and warm temperatures are predicted to remain throughout the weekend, with conditions remaining dry and temperatures reaching into the low 70s early next week.
“Halloween is looking mild with highs in the 50s and 60s during the day. Plan on some gusty wind through the afternoon,” Gazette news partner KKTV reported. “For the evening we will drop back into the 40s for most – incorporate a jacket into those Halloween costumes!”
Despite recent snowfall, fire danger will remain high, KKTV reported.
Here’s the rest of this week’s forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 62 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 70 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees and winds around 5 mph.