Sunny, warm and dry days are in store for Colorado Springs most of this week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Wednesday is expected to reach 75 degrees with sunshine and light breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
Overnight temperatures will drop to 43 degrees with clear skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
The trend is expected to continue until Saturday night when snow and rain show up in the forecast.
"We’ll feel more wind on Friday, then wind will pick up even more for Saturday ahead of our next strong cold front," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "The chance of rain/snow showers will impact areas west of I-25 late Saturday into Sunday."
Chance of precipitation is 30% Saturday night with forecasts of sunshine returning Sunday morning.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 70 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 71 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 68 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 53 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.