More sunshine is forecast for the Pikes Peak region Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday’s high is expected to reach 57 degrees with an overnight low dropping to 31 degrees. Winds will blow between 5-10 mph.
Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected to remain Friday and Saturday before a slight cooldown Sunday, the National Weather Service predicts. But conditions will remain dry with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s by Sunday.
“Less wind will be around today, making it a bit more enjoyable to be outside,” Gazette news partner KKTV reported. “Halloween looks clear and dry. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 60s, then 40s for trick-or-treating. We will also face some wind. You may want to incorporate some extra layers into the costume!”
Here’s the rest of this week’s forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 56 degrees and winds around 5 mph.