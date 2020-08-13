Colorado Springs is likely to see another day or two of sunny skies and clear nights before isolated storms and lower temperatures return to the area over the weekend.
While there is a chance of isolated storms over the mountains Thursday afternoon, the forecast predicts a sunny day with a high of 95 degrees for Colorado Springs with light breezes between 5 and 10 mph and an evening low of 61 degrees.
Friday will be more of the same but weather patterns change moving into Saturday.
"We could see showers and storms later in the day on Saturday," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Then, a cold front pushes through on Sunday and brings a better chance for many of us to see storms. Temperatures will also reflect the front coming through - we’ll return to the 80s Sunday and stay that way through much of the new week."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 94 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 89 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.
Sunday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 87 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and at night.
Monday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 84 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.