Colorado Springs forecast is all sun as the weekend kicks off, with hot dry weather likely to stay through next week and minimal chances of storms on Saturday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday is expected to bring sunny skies with a high of 93 degrees and an evening low of 61 degrees. Mild winds will stay between 5 and 10 mph with some clouds setting in during the night.
"Some could see wet weather on Monday," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "It won’t impact temps much though, expect to fall less than a handful of degrees with a few rain showers in the mountains. The rest of the week remains dry and hot!"
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with a slight chance of showers and a high of 91 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of rain is 20% in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 92 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of rain is 20% in the afternoon and 10% at night.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 90 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.