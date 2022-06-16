Stay cool out there! Colorado Springs is expecting a hot, sunny Thursday with a high near 92. A south southeast wind may also blow up to 20 mph.

Similar temps are expected over the next days, with a high near 92 forecast for Friday and highs in the high 80s over the weekend.

Breezy conditions are expected with winds blowing up to 20 mph Friday and Saturday. Wind could gust up to 30 mph on Sunday.

Afternoon thunderstorms are a possibility starting Friday through Monday.

Fire restrictions remain in place for Colorado Springs.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a north wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 15-20 mph in the morning.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 15-20 mph in the morning.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday (Juneteenth): A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 10-15 mph.