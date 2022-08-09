Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies with a high near 86. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 to 4 p.m. North northwest wind at 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. 

Tonight will see a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. It will be mostly clear with a low around 58. East southeast wind 5-10 mph, becoming north after midnight. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 to 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

FridaySunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

SaturdayA 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

