Friday is expected to be mild in Colorado Springs with cool temperatures and clear skies, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 44 degrees with sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20 degrees with mostly clear skies and light winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday is likely to be windy with a slight chance of snow overnight, the weather service said.
"Plan on a quiet start to the new week with temps rebounding to the upper 40s and even 50s!" Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 5 mph.