Warm, sunny temperatures are expected throughout the weekend in Colorado Springs before giving way to snowfall early in the work week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The high temperature for a sunny Saturday will be near 53 degrees with a 10-mile-per-hour wind. Saturday night, the weather service calls for temperatures to drop to a low of 29 degrees with slower winds blowing 5 to 10 mph.
The high temperature for a mostly sunny Sunday will be near 60 degrees with winds blowing 10 to 15 mph. The low temperature for Sunday night will also be near 29 degrees with wind speeds of 10 mph.
For Presidents Day Monday, the forecast is mostly sunny with a high temperature near 51 degrees with winds blowing 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will dip well below freezing to a low of around 8 degrees Monday night with a 50% chance of snow with the same wind.
Tuesday: 40% chance of snow, increasing to 60% Tuesday night. Mostly cloudy. High temperature near 19 degrees. Wind blowing around 10 mph
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow, increasing to 60% Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy. High temperature near 16 degrees. Wind blowing 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature near 21 degrees. Wind blowing around 10 mph.