The warm weather trend will continue for Colorado Springs Saturday and into the beginning of next week, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high temperature for Saturday is expected to be 74 degrees which, if reached, would just be two degrees cooler than the record high set last year, according to data from the national weather service. The low temperature for Saturday night is 42 degrees and mostly clear with a south wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour becoming a north wind in the evening.
Sunday's forecast calls for a high temperature of 76 degrees, just one degree shy of the record set in 1980. The low temperature for Sunday night will be 41 degrees, also mostly clear.
Monday's high temperature will be 67 degrees, giving way to a lower high temperature on Tuesday at 58 degrees. The high temperature for Wednesday will be 56 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.