Sunny skies and warm temps are hitting Colorado Springs Tuesday, with chances of precipitation later in the week.
Expect mostly sunny conditions today with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Clouds are in the forecast to roll in Tuesday night with a low bottoming out at 36 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 69 degrees.
Thursday: Breezy, with a high near 37 degrees. There’s an 80% chance of snow with a possible accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 37 degrees. There’s a 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon.
Saturday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 37 degrees. There’s a 20 percent chance of snow in the forecast.
Sunday: Partly sunny skies, with a high of 44 degrees.