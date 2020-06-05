This weekend calls for mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the Colorado Springs area, forecasters say.
A high of 92 degrees Friday is expected heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
That forecast is followed by a high of 86 degrees Saturday, with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said. Precipitation is expected to increase by 70% later in the day as winds hit 45 mph.
By Saturday night, the mostly cloudy skies are expected to clear.
Sunday calls for a return to calmer, sunny weather with a high near 88 degrees and no chance of rain or thunderstorms, the weather service predicted. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph in the afternoon.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.