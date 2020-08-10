Colorado Springs' forecast this week will start out sunny with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a 10% of showers starting after 5 p.m. Rainfall will be minimal, less than a tenth of an inch, but could pick up before 1 a.m. Tuesday at a 20% chance.
Monday's high temperature is expected to hit 88 degrees with an overnight low of 58 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
"A storm or two will be possible on Tuesday, with stronger storms possible out east. Highs reach the 80s and 90s tomorrow," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "After that, the rest of the week looks dry and hot. Highs will soar to the 90s and even triple digits for some."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 90 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of rain the afternoon and evening.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 93 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 92 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.