Spotty showers and thunderstorms are predicted for the Pikes Peak region Thursday with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected in the area, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday is expected to be sunny until 3 p.m. when a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms kicks in. Odds of rain dwindle later to 10% before 10 p.m.
The anticipated high is 77 degrees with an evening low of 56 degrees and breezes are expected to shift between 5 and 15 mph, picking up at night.
"Friday will be mainly dry for most, with highs in the 80s and 90s," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Expect a similar trend for Saturday, a great day to get outside!"
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 83 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 40% change of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday: Sunny with chance of thunderstorms, a high of 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Sunday: Chance of thunderstorms and showers likely, with a high of 83 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 60% chance of showers throughout the day.
Monday: Chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 83 degrees and winds below 5 mph. A 50% chance of rain throughout the day.