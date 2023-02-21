Warmer temperatures and sunny conditions will hit Colorado Springs Tuesday, with a chance of snow early Wednesday morning.

Expect sunny skies and light winds Tuesday morning, with a daily high reaching 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Tuesday night expect increasing clouds with a low of 27 degrees.

There’s a 30% chance of snow after 5 a.m., Wednesday, increasing to an 80% chance of snow for the day. Temperatures are forecast to reach 32 degrees, with a possible 2 to 4 inches of new snow accumulation.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 29 degrees.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high reaching 41 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 50 degrees.