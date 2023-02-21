Warmer temperatures and sunny conditions will hit Colorado Springs Tuesday, with a chance of snow early Wednesday morning.
Expect sunny skies and light winds Tuesday morning, with a daily high reaching 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Looking into Tuesday night expect increasing clouds with a low of 27 degrees.
There’s a 30% chance of snow after 5 a.m., Wednesday, increasing to an 80% chance of snow for the day. Temperatures are forecast to reach 32 degrees, with a possible 2 to 4 inches of new snow accumulation.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 29 degrees.
Friday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high reaching 41 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees.
Sunday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 50 degrees.