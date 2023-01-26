Colorado Springs residents can expect to get some sun Thursday and going into the weekend.

There’s a high of 38 degrees today with sunny skies in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Thursday night, partly cloudy conditions are expected with a low bottoming out at 18 degrees.

Very brief and spotty near critical fire weather conditions are possible for this afternoon, especially through portions of Fremont and Pueblo counties. Light snow showers will continue for our central mountains today, mainly for our highest peaks in Lake county. New snow accumulations are expected to be generally less than 1 inch.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Partly sunny conditions are predicted with a high nearing 44 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny conditions are expected with a high reaching 36 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies, with a high of 26 degrees.